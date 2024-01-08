While the hit show ‘Succession’ gets the ‘Best Drama Award,’ Gerry and Roman offer one last adorable moment for fans

‘Succession' wins best drama and sails fan favorite ship at Golden Globes

Reportedly, this Sunday night had been great for Succession's fans. After the universal praise for the viral show, it received its Golden Globe for Best Drama.

To make the evening more enthralling, Succession star Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) even kissed J. Smith Cameron's (Gerri) hand.

For those unaware, Succession is an HBO comedy-drama series that revolves around an influential ‘media and entertainment’ conglomerate, with Roman Roy, Geri Kellman, Brian Cox, and many other renowned names in the star-studded cast.

According to People Magazine, the award speech began with the writer Jesse Armstrong saying, “Thank you very much indeed. So it’s been said, but it’s a team effort this show, which is one of the reasons it’s so lovely to do."

The creator also thanked his entire team; his fellow producers, directors, and the ‘extraordinary supple and subtle cast' during the acceptance speech.

He continued with a show of gratitude to the streaming service as well and added, "I’ve been supported all the way through by HBO.... And so it has been such a wonderful team to work with,"

To address why the show ended at season 4, he also chimed in to say, "We decided this was the right time to end the show and that was very bittersweet.”

Nonetheless, he concluded his speech in a bittersweet manner and continued, “Ending the show was bittersweet for me"

Before signing off, Jesse's acceptance speech took a humorous turn as well and ended with him saying, "I finally bought some shoes that are appropriate for awards season — this might be the last time I ever get to wear them."