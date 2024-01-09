 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Harry misses vital 'military list' as Prince William gets noticed

Prince Harry has fallen under a scam with lack of military appreciation

Prince Harry misses vital 'military list' as Prince William gets noticed

Prince Harry has been wronged as he misses a profile in a Sandhurst book celebrating 200 most notable alumni of the military academy.

Elder brother Prince William has instead made the list. Speaking about the injustice, Dr Shola Mos- Shogbamimu tells Storm Huntley on the Jeremy Vine show: "I think it's such a scam. People are naturally going to make a comparison between the fact that William, who has a less noteworthy contribution, made the list, but Harry did not.

"Harry has [done] two tours of Afghanistan, way more medals than William does. It sounds to me like this is just going to end up being more speculation, more unnecessary drama which the Royal Family could have just nipped in the bud."

She added: "His relationship with his family has absolutely jack all to do with his contributions to his country in his military service."

