Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed

A viral video showed Selena Gomez talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed

An insider at the Golden Globe Awards has revealed if Selena Gomez really had a fiery interaction with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

The tipster came forward after a viral video from the 81st annual event showed the 31 year-old singer gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.

As their session was captured by the camera, netizens believe that Selena was telling the girls about how she asked the Wonka actor for a picture but his model girlfriend refused.

Another angle of the camera shows Keliegh clearly asking, “With Timothee?” at which Selena nods.

Debunking the lip-reading skills of the Internet community, a source told US Weekly that the Single Soon hitmaker never interacted with the lovebirds at the award function.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” they said, adding that Selena “never asked to take a photo” with Timothee.

“She never even ran into him,” the insider continued.

Other outlets like People, E! News and Entertainment Tonight, also claimed that Selena never crossed paths with Kylie and the actor at the awards ceremony.

