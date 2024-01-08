 
Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?

Selena Gomez was allegedly talking to Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?

Selena Gomez was caught spilling tea on-camera about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet to bestie Taylor Swift.

During the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the Rare Beauty mogul was seen whispering some gossip into the years of the Anti-Hero hitmaker and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry.

As their private gossip session was captured by the camera, netizens believe that Selena was telling the girls about how she asked Timothee for a picture but his model girlfriend refused.

Another angle of the camera shows Keliegh clearly asking, “With Timothee?” at which Selena nods.

Netizens took to their X accounts and shared their takes on the viral video with one of them saying how relatable the moment was. 

"Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls," they wrote.

Netizens also shared a different take on the matter and pointed out how Selena is always making herself out to be "the victim" in every situation.

Other users insisted everyone to not talk bad about either celebrity involved as it is still unconfirmed what the trio was actually conversing about.


