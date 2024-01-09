Recently, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024 as a couple

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider

After Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s swoony appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, an insider revealed the couple’s real dynamics.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Wonka star were seen sharing a romantic moment which was also interpreted by professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman who claims that the two said ‘I love you’ to each other.

A source told PEOPLE, “They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothee reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him.”

Read More: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globes chat revealed: ‘I love you'

“They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship,” they added.

Moreover, the tipster claims that Kylie and Timothee are “super serious about each other” and “keep in touch with each other’s day to day lives and family on both sides.”

“On Kylie’s side, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential,” the source said.

As for Timothee’s family, they are also “equally supportive” of his romance with the reality TV star.

“His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here,” the insider concluded.