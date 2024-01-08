Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globes chat revealed: ‘I love you'

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet were captured having a romantic conversation at Golden Globes 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put on quite a loved-up display at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Jenner and Chalamet were seen having a romantic chat, which lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed.

During their loved-up exchange, Chalamet first complimented Jenner, saying, "You're amazing.” the 26-year-old beauty mogul went on to comment on his necklace, saying, "This is really lightweight.”

"I love it," replied the Wonka star.

To this, Jenner lovingly said: "I love you."

Gushing over his girlfriend, he replied: "I really care about you."

Jenner then quipped: "I don't care about you,” making Chalamet laugh out loud. "I really love somebody else,” she added. Chalamet replied: "Somebody else..."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s body language was also analyzed by body language expert Judi James.

She dubbed their intimate moment "statement snogging" rather than genuine display of affection.

"Pretending they’d got all dressed up and driven all that way just to pretend they were home alone having an intimate date a deux.” she remarked.

Judi noted how Jenner spoke to the Dune star “with her head tilted in a flirt pose,” while her beau looked “like a smitten teenager though, leaning forward and moving in to kiss her more than once."