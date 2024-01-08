 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globes chat revealed: ‘I love you'

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet were captured having a romantic conversation at Golden Globes 2024

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet were captured having a romantic conversation at Golden Globes 2024
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet were captured having a romantic conversation at Golden Globes 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put on quite a loved-up display at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Jenner and Chalamet were seen having a romantic chat, which lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed.

During their loved-up exchange, Chalamet first complimented Jenner, saying, "You're amazing.” the 26-year-old beauty mogul went on to comment on his necklace, saying, "This is really lightweight.”

"I love it," replied the Wonka star.

To this, Jenner lovingly said: "I love you."

Gushing over his girlfriend, he replied: "I really care about you."

Jenner then quipped: "I don't care about you,” making Chalamet laugh out loud. "I really love somebody else,” she added. Chalamet replied: "Somebody else..."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s body language was also analyzed by body language expert Judi James.

She dubbed their intimate moment "statement snogging" rather than genuine display of affection.

"Pretending they’d got all dressed up and driven all that way just to pretend they were home alone having an intimate date a deux.” she remarked.

Judi noted how Jenner spoke to the Dune star “with her head tilted in a flirt pose,” while her beau looked “like a smitten teenager though, leaning forward and moving in to kiss her more than once."

Natalie Portman makes grand appearance at Golden Globes sans Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman makes grand appearance at Golden Globes sans Benjamin Millepied
Jennifer Lopez garners support over ‘disrespectful' interview at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez garners support over ‘disrespectful' interview at Golden Globes
Meghan Markle's big plans for 2024 involve the Kardashians
Meghan Markle's big plans for 2024 involve the Kardashians
Jennifer Lopez asked awkward question about Ben Affleck marriage at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez asked awkward question about Ben Affleck marriage at Golden Globes
Prince Andrew is risking exposure on CCTV with Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew is risking exposure on CCTV with Jeffrey Epstein
‘Succession' wins best drama and sails fan favorite ship at Golden Globes
‘Succession' wins best drama and sails fan favorite ship at Golden Globes
Prince William, Kate Middleton back King Charles to force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Prince William, Kate Middleton back King Charles to force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?
Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?
Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes? video
Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes?
Taylor Swift fans slam Golden Globes for 'robbing' her video
Taylor Swift fans slam Golden Globes for 'robbing' her
Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners
Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners