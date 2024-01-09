Lindsay Lohan posed with writer-producer Tina Fey on the 2000 movie's musical premiere night

Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere

Lindsay Lohan pulled off a fetch move by surprising everyone at the Mean Girls musical premiere in New York City.

The original Mean Girls star honored the event with writer-producer Tina Fey, who plays Ms. Norbury in the 2004 comedy classic, and Angourie Rice, who plays Lohan's role as Cady Heron in the new version.

Original cast members Rajiv Surrendra, who played rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Daniel Franzese, who played Damian Hubbard, joined Lindsay and Tina.

When asked if fans should be expecting any cameos, the producer told Variety, “I couldn’t possibly say, but we do have some fun cameos. Ashley Park is in the movie, Tim [Meadows] is in the movie — we have some fun influencer friends. But you’ll just have to come see it this Friday.”

On the other hand, PEOPLE asked Lindsay if she identifies as “a cool mom," to which she replied: "I hope so!"

The 37 year-old actress rocked a long-sleeved black dress, designed by Alexandre Vauthier, embellished with silver crystals.

The dress came with matching silver earrings and included a small slit that revealed Lindsay's black strap heels.

Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, choreographer Kyle Hanagami, co-directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Payne, and other Mean Girls stars and creative team members were also present at the premiere.