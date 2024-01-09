A body language expert shared their analysis of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez gossiping at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift 'stir drama' at Golden Globes?

A body language expert has weighed in on Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s gossip session at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The analysis comes after the 31 year-old singer was seen talking with her bestie and Keleigh Sperry.

As their session was captured by the camera, netizens believe that Selena was telling the girls about how she asked Timothee Chalamet for a picture but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner refused.

Another angle of the camera shows Keliegh clearly asking, “With Timothee?” at which Selena nods.

While their conversation is based on speculative lip-reading, a body language expert named Judi James told the Mirror that neither of the celebrities showed "signs of bad temper."

"If this is gossip, it looks like classic gossip delivered in the best possible style between friends. With some clinging gestures; some overkill responses to ramp up the drama and fun," she said.

The expert clarified that if Selena was truly angry, Taylor should have switched to a more "concerned mode," but instead it was obvious the two were merely engaging in harmless gossip.

Later, the Rare Beauty mogul was seen hugging the Daylight songstress from behind, causing "head closeness" that demonstrated "how tight they are as friends," according to Judi.