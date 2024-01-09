 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton is celebrating her 42nd birthday with husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Royal family shares Kate Middletons stunning photo with King Charles to mark her 42nd birthday
Royal family shares Kate Middleton's stunning photo with King Charles to mark her 42nd birthday

Royal family has released a new photograph of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton from King Charles coronation to mark her 42nd birthday.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the Firm, shared the photo on social media.

They also wished the future queen a very happy birthday.

“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!,” the caption of the post reads.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Kate Middleton on her special day.

Commenting on the post on X, formerly Twitter, one fan said, “Oh this is a STUNNING photo from the Coronation! Happy Birthday to the Princess of Wales, I hope she has a wonderful day.”

Another said, “Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales. We love her! Thank you for the stunning new photo.”

The third royal fan commented, “Have a wonderful birthday. I wish your every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine.”

