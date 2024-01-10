 
Prince Harry's profound reversal of fortune makes even sailors woozy

Prince Harry's profound reversal of fortune makes even sailors woozy

Experts have just sparked several speculations now that Prince Harry’s reversal of fortunes seems to make even sailors woozy.

All of this has been said by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her claims have been made in a candid piece for News.com.au.

This piece talks of the Sussexes’ apparent downfall, and the whiplash effects it left, on those who knew Prince Harry as the Firm’s favorite.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “In less time than it probably takes for King Charles to turnover his gladioli beds at Highgrove, the Sussexes have experienced such a profound reversal of fortune that it’s enough to make even the hardiest of onlookers and those with the best sea legs feel woozy.”

“So happy Megxit-versary everyone. Where will things stand on this day in 2025? Will Harry’s children’s book about a talkative train that has lots of feelings be flying up the charts?”

“Will Meghan have joined Lauren Sanchez’s, soon to be Mrs Bezos’, all-female space mission?”

“Entries on the back of a postcard please. All bets are off,” she also added before signing off from the conversation. 

