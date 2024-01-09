Prince Harry reportedly wants to reconnect with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William

Prince Harry to make things right with Royals as part of his New Year resolution

Prince Harry reportedly wants to end his years-long rift with the Royal family as part of his New Year’s resolution.



According to a Royal insider, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, vowed to start the New Year off right by making amends with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, a source close to the situation said, “Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends.”

The insider also revealed that the monarch also has the same plans as he son, claiming, “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”

However, it will not be that easy to put their past aside and mingle as Prince William is still furious with Harry over his public attacks against him, his wife, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the Royal family.

But one person has ensured he is with Harry and that is his father. The insider said, “Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship.”

They added, “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”