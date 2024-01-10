Tom Cruise said, "I look forward to making great movies together!"

Tom Cruise shares ‘exciting news'

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has shared an 'exciting news' that he was ready to take on a new mission and this time it is a new deal with Warner Bros.



The Top Gun: Maverick actor took to Instagram and shared the news, saying, “Excited to share this news. I look forward to making great movies together!”

According to the statement, Tom Cruise has entered into a partnership with the studio to produce and develop both original and franchise projects.

The post reads: “Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy and Tom Cruise today announced they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.”

Tom Cruise said, "I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!"

