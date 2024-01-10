Selena Gomez had reportedly asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and it was rebuffed by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner

US singer and actress Selena Gomez has finally responded to claims she was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet with best friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024.



The Single Soon crooner, 31, cleared up the speculation while commenting underneath an E! News Instagram post.

The E! News post reads: “At tea time, we'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes. A source sets the record straight.”

Reacting to the post, Selena said, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Earlier, Chalamet also dismissed rumours saying that there was no drama between him and Gomez, his former co-star, and his new girlfriend Kylie Jenner.



Rumours were rife that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Chalamet, and was rebuffed by his girlfriend Kylie.

However, the People magazine quoting a source reported Selena “never even saw or spoke to” the lovebirds during the event.