Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Meghan Markle will be ‘livid' over Queen Camilla's new podcast: Expert

Meghan Markle’s expected reaction over Queen Camilla’s upcoming project laid bare by expert

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Meghan Markle will be “livid” if Queen Camilla’s new project, The Reading Room podcast, starts off better than her podcast, Archetypes, that got cancelled after one season.

According to Denise Palmer Davies, Camilla will get back at Prince Harry over his constant attacks against her since stepping down as senior Royal, especially in Spare.

He branded his stepmother a "villain" and "dangerous" in his famous autobiography while also accusing her of leaking stories to the press.

However, she never publically addressed the allegations and now Davies claimed she has “finally got her own back on them.”

Speaking with Fabulous, the brand expert said, "After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.”

"If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge," she added.

"I bet Meghan in particular will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle."

