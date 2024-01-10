Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark a number of chats about the future of their brand and relationships

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s no show at the Golden Globes in 2024 has sparked a number of conversations among experts wondering ‘just what happened’.

All of this has been said by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “So much for any hopes that Harry and Meghan might have futilely being holding onto that they could start 2024 with a fresh slate, able to move on from a year that saw the demise of their Spotify deal and them being branded ‘losers’ and ‘f**king grifters’.”

For those unversed, this is in response to the recent mockery the Sussexes suffered at the hands of Golden Globes host Jo Koy who told attendees, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”