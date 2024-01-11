 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?

A new damning report sheds light on Matthew Perry's harsh treatment of his special women, including ex-fiancée

Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?

A new report shockingly claimed Matthew Perry was physically abusive toward women close to him. 

It included his ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, who confronted him with the cheating question.

"He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy," a mole squealed. "He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues."

The incident occurred after the Fools Rush In actress discovered the Friends star was planning to give a gift to someone he met on a dating app, Raya.

The duo started dating in 2018, and their budding romance turned into an engagement in 2020. But, it was reportedly ended in 2021, per Daily Mail.

The late actor's alleged cheating dogged their relationship after it was revealed he allegedly flirted with Kate Haralson, who was at the time 19-year-old on the dating app.

Surprisingly, it was not the first time Matthew lost control in a fit of anger toward women close to him, according to the British tabloid.

In one such meltdown, the 17 Again star forced his best friend Morgan Moses into a wall and "threw her onto a bed" in March 2022.

"Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown, and in the heat of the moment, he could not control his emotions," an insider told the daily.

Following the reported incident, Matthew's sober companion called it quits from the job and axed contact with him.

"He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned. He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left."

