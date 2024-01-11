Selena Gomez becomes a target of trolling amid social media break

Selena Gomez becomes a victim of Internet trolling after declaring a social media break on Tuesday following a major Golden Globe gossip

The American singer and actress Selena Gomez has once again become a target of trolling, and this time it’s because of her brief ‘social media break’.

The Only Murders in the Building actress announced a break from social media, in her Instagram story on Tuesday, to focus on ‘what matters’, and the announcement was made after Sunday’s Golden Globe drama involving Timothée Chalamet, 28, Kylie Jenner, 26, and her best friend Taylor Swift, 34.

Regardless, Gomez returned to the platform just 24 hours later the announcement sharing a cooking video with the chef Gordon Ramsay in her Instagram story, causing a satirical uproar on X (Twitter).

One user shared on X, "She takes a break from social media three times a week".

Another user posted a GIF of Emma Stone walking in excitement to accept her Golden Globe award and captioned it as, "selena gomez if there was an award for most social break" (sic)

A third individual on X wrote, "How Selena Gomez wants us to react when she announces every 5 business days she’s taking a social media break" alongside a video of a guy wailing.

All the while, Gomez’s fan account regards her break as her ‘1000th’ one in a tweet.

Last year Selena took two brief social media breaks and now her fan base has taken her recent statement in a joking manner.