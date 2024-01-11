 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kylie Jenner introduced beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids on Christmas

Kylie Jenner ‘excited to see’ where her relationship with beau Timothee Chalamet goes, source

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 11, 2024

File Footage

Kylie Jenner reportedly introduced her beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids, Stormi and Aire, she shares with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The reality TV star, who has been linked to the Wonka actor since April last year, knew it was a “big step” but she felt “ready for it,” an insider revealed.

A tipster close to the lovebirds told Life & Style that Chalamet met Jenner’s kids and the rest of her family at their Christmas bash.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider

Speaking of their romance, the source said, “Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” adding, “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes.”

The duo made headlines after they were caught engaging in PDA at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards with an insider revealing they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” at the event.

The source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Chalamet “only had eyes for each other and it was clear they were totally into one another.”

“Kylie didn’t really leave the table and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening,” the source shared.

“He got up and mingled for a little bit with a few people, but other than that he sat right next to Kylie the whole time.”

