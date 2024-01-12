Derek Draper and Kate Garraway's children are seemingly fulfilling their late father's last desire

Photo: Derek Draper’s daughter reacts to his last wish

Derek Draper’s family is reportedly still grieving over his tragic death.

Earlier in the week, People reported that Draper urged his children to "look after" their mother Kate Garraway before his death.

In 2020, the late author called his children and stated, “You're the best children anybody could ever have asked for.”

“Look after Mum, be good for her," he added before leaving for the hospital.

For the unversed, Derek Draper fathered two children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy with his wife Kate Garraway, who is a popular TV presenter.

Lately, the co-host of Kate's show, Ben revealed the heartbreaking advice that Derek's eldest child Darcey gave to her mourning mother.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, earlier in the week, Draper’s widow told her children that she might leave to get their father's death documented. After this, Kate received an emotional request from Darcey.

"I'm going to have to go out the house", the English journalist told her kids.

"I know this is going to be really hard but can I make one suggestion?" Darcey responded.

Kate replied in agreement and said, "Course you can darling."

"Can you take the Christmas jumper off and can you brush your hair?" the concerned daughter asked her mother in conclusion.

This conversation between the mother and her daughter left fans heartbroken as Darcey appeared to keep good care of her mother according to her late father's final wish.