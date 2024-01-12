 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Andy Cohen shares what to expect in 'RHOSLC' S4 reunion

Andy Cohen is hyping up the excitement around the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' season 4 reunion

Melanie Walker

Friday, January 12, 2024

Andy Cohen shares what to expect in RHOSLC S4 reunion
Andy Cohen shares what to expect in 'RHOSLC' S4 reunion

Andy Cohen is teasing fans to expect the unexpected for the season four reunion of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

During an interview with Life & Style, the Bravo host shared that the three-part special reunion is the first time the cast "had gotten together since that Bermuda Triangle dinner" after the season finale.

He continued, "It was the first time I think we deal with everything and nothing's left on the table," noting, "I think it'll be interesting to see from viewers whether they feel Monica [Garcia] explains [everything] to their satisfaction.

The first part of the reunion was aired on Jan 9. The rest of the two parts will be premiered on Bravo on Jan 16 and 23, respectively.

Aside from professional duties, Andy earlier opened up about parenthood at his age.

"Your mom loved that Peggy Lee song, 'Is That All There Is?' That's where I was. I was approaching 50, and I heard that song in my head. I was like, 'There's gotta be a greater purpose for me. This is wonderful, and I absolutely love it. But there has to be a greater purpose," the father-of-two told CBS.

"Parenting has changed me in every way. I mean, I think my priorities have completely shifted. I think my sense of accomplishment has totally changed," he said.

