Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship 'will last': Insider

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Selena Gomez’s inner circle thinks that her romance with Benny Blanco is here to stay.

An insider recently told Entertainment Tonight: “She feels very at home and at ease with Benny.”

They further revealed that the pair’s “friends, family and loved ones on both sides” are very supportive and happy to see them together.

“It seems like an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” the source added.

Selena confirmed her romance with Benny in December 2023 after a fan account shared the news of their relationship, and also revealed that she has been dating the music producer for six months.

The tipster further stated: “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent.”

“He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world,” they continued.

Selena recently shared a picture of herself and Benny packing on PDA backstage at the Golden Globes 2024 after she lost the Best Actress Awards in a Television Series.

However, she appeared unbothered by the loss and captioned the image: “I won.”