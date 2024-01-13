 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Inside Dua Lipa's new romance with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa recently showed up to Callum Turner's new movie 'Masters of the Air' premiere

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Inside Dua Lipa's new romance with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has reportedly been dating Callum Turner for a while now.

An insider has come forward to US Weekly with new information regarding the singer’s budding romance with the British actor.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while. They have an amazing connection and “the chemistry is there,” the source spilled.

Moreover, they claimed that the The Boys in the Boat actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.”

They added: “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other. They have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple.”

The two sparked romance rumors after she was seen getting cozy with the actor at his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Moreover, TMZ also shared an exclusive video of the two slow dancing at an after party for the new film. When asked about his relationship status with Dua, Callum told the paparazzi, “No comment.”

