Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears' memoir 'tarnishing' Justin Timberlake's marriage?

In October 2023, Britney Spears revealed bombshell details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Britney Spears' book The Woman In Me has reportedly caused a drift between ex Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

The update comes after the bombshell memoir detailed the pop singer’s relationship with the former NSYNC frontman which also included him convincing Britney to get an abortion during their relationship from 1999 to 2002.

"Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues," a source spoke of the book which also accused Justin of cheating on the Toxic singer.

Contrary to the recent tip, Justin and Jessica made their first public appearance after the memoir’s release at the Trolls Band Together premiere in November 2023.

Adding that everyone thought the appearance was “super calculated,” the source continued: "The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin. It's a "wait-and-see" situation in terms of whether they can make their marriage last.”

The tipster concluded by saying: “Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late."

