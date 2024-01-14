 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'

Meghan Markle is told to hold her horses as she plans for the future

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Meghan Markle told to be grateful over potential healthy salary increment
Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'

Meghan Markle is told not to get greedy with her salary if she ever bags an acting comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex is warned not to take success to head if she is able to negotiate a ‘Suits’ return.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells Mirror.co.uk: "Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this programme.

"Because Meghan's profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy.

"If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

