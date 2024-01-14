Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set

Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey are singing praises of ‘Mean Girls’ creator Tina Fey's attitude on set

Auli'i Cravalho, who played Janis in the new musical Mean Girls movie, has reevaled how Tina Fey used a “boss move” at the set.

Auli'i Cravalho told People, "Tina Fey speaks really softly on set, which is actually a power move, because everyone leans in and quiets down to listen to her."

Cravalho added, "I thought that was a boss move, and I will be taking that with me. It was great to see women in power."

The Moana star wasn’t the only one praising Fey’s way of handling things on set. Jaquel Spivey, who plays her BFF Damian in the movie, shared: "Tina told us to be ourselves and to make these characters our own and to have fun and to trust that we were chosen for a reason."

The new Mean Girls musical casts Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina (reprising her Broadway role), Avantika as Karen and Bebe Wood as Gretchen, along with Spivey and Cravalho.

The movie follows the same plot as the original, where Cady moved to the U.S. from Africa and discovered how the high school functioned. Cady then comes across The Plastics, which were portrayed in the original by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.