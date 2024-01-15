Critics Choice Awards 2024: Complete list of winner

Monday, January 15, 2024
Here is the complete list of movie and drama actors who were honored at this year’s 29th Critics Choice Awards:
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (Winner)
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things (Winner)
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Winner)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (Winner)
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (Winner)
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Winner)
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (Winner)
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (Winner)
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (Winner)
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (Winner)
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (Winner)
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (Winner)
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Barbie (Winner)
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
American Fiction
Barbie (Winner)
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Winner)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Winner)
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Winner)
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max) (Winner)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) (Winner)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) (Winner)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) (Winner)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) (Winner)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX) -- **WINNER!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) (Winner)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) (Winner)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) (Winner)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) -- **WINNER!
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Beef (Netflix) (Winner)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) (Winner)
Reality (HBO | Max)
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) (Winner)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) (Winner)
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) (Winner)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) (Winner)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) (Winner)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) -- **WINNER!
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) -- **WINNER!
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (Winner)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)