Robert Downey Jr. reacts to 2024 Critics Choice Awards win

Robert Downey Jr. leaves fans in splits with his winning speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Known for his witticism, Robert Downey Jr. took a humourous jab at Critics Choice Awards members after winning Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

In the hilarious acceptance speech, the Marvel star read some previous Critics Choice Association members' worst reviews about his work.

"The first one's kinda like haiku: 'sloppy, messy and lazy.' The second one's more metaphoric: 'Like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma,'" he added.

The 58-year-old continued, "This was from a Brit: 'A puzzling waste of talent,' "he continued, putting on a British accent, ending with, "And lastly — and this one lingered — 'amusing as a bed-locked fart.'"

Meanwhile, it's an award season for Robert as the buzz for the Oscars is loud, and the actor recently also won a Golden Globes for Oppenheimer.

In the meantime, the Golden Globe winner has called his work at Marvel one of the best works of his career.

Speaking to Literally! With Rob Lowe's podcast, the Tropical Thunder star said, "I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre."

Robert noted, [I] did myself a favor because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy, did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable."