Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Amid anger from some sections, Lil Nas X addresses the grievances of fans offended by his new music video, J Christ.

On social media, the Old Town Road hitmaker opened up about the backlash on the religiously-referenced video.

"Hello, everybody. I wanted to, not necessarily apologize but I wanted to explain, like, where my head at and where it's been for like the last week," he began.

The 24-year-old continued, "So first of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply 'cause religion's a very sensitive topic for a lot of people."

"But I also didn't mean to mock. This wasn't like a '*** you to you people,' '*** you to the Christians.' It was not that, it was literally me saying I'm back like Jesus."

Nonetheless, Lil apologised to fans whose sentiments were hurt by the promo footage depicting religious rituals not appreciated by some.

"But I do apologize for that, I will say I am sorry for that. This is not to try to get everyone on my good side or whatnot, this is more so to clear my own head about my own decisions."

He added, "I know I messed up really bad this time, and I can act unbothered all I want but it's definitely taken a mental toll on me."

