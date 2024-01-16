Charlie Puth took over the "In Memoriam" segment of the ceremony to pay homage

Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys

The Primetime Emmy Awards paid a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry, Suzanne Somers, Andre Braugher, and several artists who passed away in 2023.

The 75th annual event, which was originally scheduled to take place in September 2023, was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Between celebratory moments and acceptance speeches, Charlie Puth took over a segment to honor icons of the television community members who died recently.

For the show’s annual “In Memoriam” tribute, the 32-year-old singer performed his 2015 track See You Again as a slideshow of deceased artists displayed in the background.

Besides Andre, Matthew and Suzanne, other stars who were honored during the tribute included Norman Lear, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Len Goodman, Leslie Jordan, Tommy Smothers and Cindy Williams.

He then transitioned into the Friends theme song I'll Be There for You as a final few faces were shown, including the Brooklyn Nine Nine alum, Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin and Barbara Walters.



The comedic actor, whose death in October 2023 shocked Hollywood, closed out the tribute.



Andre, who passed away on December 11, 2023 at 61 due to lung cancer, was a two-time Emmy winner and had 11 nominations since 1996.

As for Suzanne, the Three’s Company star who was best known for her roles as Chrissy Snow and Carol Lambert in Step by Step, died on October 15, just a day before her 77th birthday.