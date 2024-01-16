The Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled for September 2023

Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list

The much-anticipated Primetime Emmy Awards finally graced the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 75th annual event was originally scheduled for September 2023 but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

With Succession being the most-nominated series of 2023, here’s a complete list of winners at the Emmys this year:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call

Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession (Winner)

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession (Winner)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession (Winner)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (Winner)

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharpe - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (Winner)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us

James Cromwell - Succession

Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us

Arian Moayed - Succession

Nick Offerman - The Last of Us (Winner)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass - Succession

Cherry Jones - Succession

Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us

Storm Reid - The Last of Us (Winner)

Anna Torv, The Last of Us (Winner)

Harriet Walter - Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear (Winner)

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Winner)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Winner)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Winner)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Winner)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal - The Bear

Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt - The Bear

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso (Winner)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson - Abbott Elementary

Judith Light - Poker Face (Winner)

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Winner)

Dahmer - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Winner)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendale's

Evan Peters - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George and Tammy

Steven Yeun - Beef (Winner)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong - Beef (Winner)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hause - Black Bird (Winner)

Richard Jenkins - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love and Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendale's

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendale's

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones and the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Winner)

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons (Winner)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews - Queen Charlotte

Alex Borstein - Family Guy

Mel Brooks - History of the World, Part II

Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth (Winner)

Wanda Sykes - Crank Yankers

Ali Wong - Tuca & Bertie

Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali - Chimp Empire

Angela Bassett - Good Night Oppy

Morgan Freeman - Our Universe

Barack Obama - Working: What We Do All Day (Winner)

Pedro Pascal - Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Winner)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Winner)

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter (Winner)

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Winner)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye (Winner)

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham (Winner)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph - Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul's - Drag Race (Winner)

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Winner)

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project (Winner)

The U.S. and The Holocaust

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted?

Aftershock

Last Flight Home

The Territory (Winner)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma

Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Winner)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart - Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Winner)

Ben Schartz - Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel - Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Jasmine Guy - Chronicles of Jessica Wu (Winner)

Paula Pel - Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (Winner)

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode