Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
The much-anticipated Primetime Emmy Awards finally graced the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
The 75th annual event was originally scheduled for September 2023 but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
With Succession being the most-nominated series of 2023, here’s a complete list of winners at the Emmys this year:
AndorBetter Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession (Winner)
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession (Winner)
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession (Winner)
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (Winner)
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (Winner)
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us
James Cromwell - Succession
Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us
Arian Moayed - Succession
Nick Offerman - The Last of Us (Winner)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass - Succession
Cherry Jones - Succession
Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us
Storm Reid - The Last of Us (Winner)
Anna Torv, The Last of Us (Winner)
Harriet Walter - Succession
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (Winner)
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Winner)
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Winner)
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Winner)
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Winner)
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Jon Bernthal - The Bear
Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt - The Bear
Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso (Winner)
Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson - Abbott Elementary
Judith Light - Poker Face (Winner)
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Beef (Winner)
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Winner)
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendale's
Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George and Tammy
Steven Yeun - Beef (Winner)
Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong - Beef (Winner)
Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hause - Black Bird (Winner)
Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - Beef
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - Beef
Jesse Plemons - Love and Death
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendale's
Maria Bello - Beef
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendale's
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones and the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Winner)
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons (Winner)
Julie Andrews - Queen Charlotte
Alex Borstein - Family Guy
Mel Brooks - History of the World, Part II
Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth (Winner)
Wanda Sykes - Crank Yankers
Ali Wong - Tuca & Bertie
Mahershala Ali - Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett - Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman - Our Universe
Barack Obama - Working: What We Do All Day (Winner)
Pedro Pascal - Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Winner)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)
Saturday Night Live
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Winner)
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter (Winner)
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Winner)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye (Winner)
Shark Tank
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham (Winner)
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph - Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul's - Drag Race (Winner)
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Winner)
Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project (Winner)
The U.S. and The Holocaust
The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Aftershock
Last Flight Home
The Territory (Winner)
Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma
Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Winner)
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Kevin Hart - Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Winner)
Ben Schartz - Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Nathalie Emmanuel - Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Jasmine Guy - Chronicles of Jessica Wu (Winner)
Paula Pel - Die Hart 2: Die Harter
House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Succession: Controlling the Narrative (Winner)
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode