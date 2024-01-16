Gwen Stefani fuels rumors of ‘tough times' with Blake Shelton with key snub

Gwen Stefani was absent from her husband Blake Shelton's key career moment

Gwen Stefani has fueled rumors of marriage trouble with Blake Shelton with her absence from the opening of his Las Vegas bar, Ole Red.

Gwen and Blake have been surrounded by rumors of marriage problems due to spending key occasions separately. The couple ignited the rumors when they spent New Year’s Eve apart.

Gwen is currently busy with her upcoming NFL Super Bowl LVIII performance, even so her absence has been noted. The singer is also promoting her Super Bowl appearance on social media.

Meanwhile, Blake has separately been celebrating the launch of Ole Red on social media.

Now, body language expert Inbaal Honigman has analyzed the couple’s body language and tarot cards. She noted: "Interestingly, the Tarot cards believe that Gwen and Blake can survive this challenging moment in their relationship."

She explained the dynamic between the couple, saying, "The Ace of Cups card, symbolizing deep emotions, indicates that beneath their professional commitments and daily life, Gwen and Blake share a profound love."

Inbaal also noted the changes in The Voice stars’ body language: "In contrast to their early romance, recent photographs show Blake often with his hands in his pockets, a departure from his earlier behavior of openly displaying affection."

"For a man who formerly missed no opportunity to touch his beloved, this isn't a comforting sign," she added.

“A couple who used to be all over each other and now aren't, are likely going through tough times romantically,” she noted.

In spite of the hardships Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to be going through, Inbaal thinks their lack of PDA can be attributed to matters other than marriage trouble.

"The changes in their public interactions could be attributed to various factors, including the natural evolution of their relationship and the pressures of their high-profile careers," Inbaal explained.