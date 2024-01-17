 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?

Succession star Kieran Culkin seems to be a proud mama’s boy who refuses to credit his estranged father for any achievement.

The 41 year-old actor recently won the best actor award for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO series and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his mom Patricia Brentrup.

“Thank you for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that,” Keiran spoke of his mother with teary eyes.

Later backstage, he again spoke highly of Patricia and said: “She’s just an absolutely wonderful woman who took on raising seven kids in a studio apartment, by herself.”

Read More: 'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

“There was a guy there — he didn’t do anything,” Keiran continued as he referred to his estranged father Kit Culkin.

After the Emmys, his stepfather told Page Six that the 69-year-old mother has been having a “hard time with her health” and that Kieran has been helping her with doctor appointments.

Keiran, who also happens to be Macaulay Culkin’s brother, dedicated his Golden Globes Award to Patricia only as he said during his acceptance speech: “Mom, thank you so much for doing everything for us. You are an amazing woman.”

