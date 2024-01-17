Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2024 will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2024 has finally announced its star-studded lineup for this year.

On Tuesday, the two-weekend festival disclosed that Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline the show, with a reunion from No Doubt at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The three decades old band last reunited in 2012 for their sixth album Push and Shove whereas their last live performance took place in 2015.

Teasing their Coachella gig, the Just a Girl hitmakers shared a video on Instagram to celebrate their return to the stage after years.

According to the announcement, Lana will headline the show on April 12 and 19 with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Skepta and Tyla.

For April 13 and 20, Tyler, the Creator will be the main performer, along with Ice Spice, Sublime, and Jon Batiste.

The Paint The Town Red crooner will show up on April 14 and 21 with J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Coi Leray, Tems, Victoria Monét and more take their respective stages.

No specific date has been announced for No Doubt's performance yet.