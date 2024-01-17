 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2024 will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform
Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2024 has finally announced its star-studded lineup for this year.

On Tuesday, the two-weekend festival disclosed that Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline the show, with a reunion from No Doubt at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The three decades old band last reunited in 2012 for their sixth album Push and Shove whereas their last live performance took place in 2015.

Teasing their Coachella gig, the Just a Girl hitmakers shared a video on Instagram to celebrate their return to the stage after years.

According to the announcement, Lana will headline the show on April 12 and 19 with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Skepta and Tyla.

For April 13 and 20, Tyler, the Creator will be the main performer, along with Ice Spice, Sublime, and Jon Batiste.

The Paint The Town Red crooner will show up on April 14 and 21 with J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Coi Leray, Tems, Victoria Monét and more take their respective stages.

No specific date has been announced for No Doubt's performance yet.

Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment video
Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
Kim Kardashian's views on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce laid bare
Kim Kardashian's views on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce laid bare
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row
Queen Elizabeth II was angry at Meghan Markle for 'copyrighting Lilibet'
Queen Elizabeth II was angry at Meghan Markle for 'copyrighting Lilibet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wounded' after Emmys snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wounded' after Emmys snub
Princess Lilibet name has created 'divisions' between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Lilibet name has created 'divisions' between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'