Brad Pitt's shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row

Photo: Brad Pitt shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row

Brad Pitt used to be the winner of a ‘bizarre’ game, as per the claims of his old roommate Jason Priestley.

The Canadian actor and filmmaker recently had a conversation with Live! With Kelly and Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

During this confessional, the former roommate of Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband dished details about their time together as struggling artists.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” Jason recalled.

However, the acting sensation disclosed that now he would get ‘disgusted’ whenever he reflected on this ‘bizarre’ game.

He remarked, “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?’”

When the interviewers asked about the ‘champion’ of this ‘disgusting’ game, the 54-year-old stated, “Brad.”

“Always Brad,” he insisted.

Nonetheless, Jason expressed that it was unlikely that the Meet Joe Black star had the same hygiene routine till now.

“I don’t think he does that anymore,” Brad’s old friend commented.

“But back then he could go a long time without showering,” he maintained before moving on to the next topic.

