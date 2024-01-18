 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Brad Pitt's shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row

Brad Pitt's former dishes details about the seemingly 'disgusting' hygiene habit of Angelina Jolie's ex-husband

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row
Photo: Brad Pitt shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row

Brad Pitt used to be the winner of a ‘bizarre’ game, as per the claims of his old roommate Jason Priestley.

The Canadian actor and filmmaker recently had a conversation with Live! With Kelly and Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

During this confessional, the former roommate of Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband dished details about their time together as struggling artists.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” Jason recalled.

However, the acting sensation disclosed that now he would get ‘disgusted’ whenever he reflected on this ‘bizarre’ game.

He remarked, “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?’”

When the interviewers asked about the ‘champion’ of this ‘disgusting’ game, the 54-year-old stated, “Brad.”

“Always Brad,” he insisted.

Nonetheless, Jason expressed that it was unlikely that the Meet Joe Black star had the same hygiene routine till now.

“I don’t think he does that anymore,” Brad’s old friend commented.

“But back then he could go a long time without showering,” he maintained before moving on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Brad Pitt is reportedly in a row with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who is reportedly the major obstacle between Ines De Ramon’s and his kid's meetup. 

Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Spanish Queen Letizia 'cheating' scandal to dish out by 'someone in shadows'
Spanish Queen Letizia 'cheating' scandal to dish out by 'someone in shadows'
‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery
Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set temperatures high in London night out
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set temperatures high in London night out
Arnold Schwarzenegger struck with shocking 'criminal' allegations
Arnold Schwarzenegger struck with shocking 'criminal' allegations
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
George Clooney dishes details about career change
George Clooney dishes details about career change
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?