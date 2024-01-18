Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery

Buckingham Palace has just offered a major update about Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery

Buckingham Palace finally has an update on Kate Middleton’s health and wellbeing, after the abdominal surgery.

According to an inside source close to the Firm, Kate is “doing well” after her surgery and is expected to make a full recovery within a few months.

The news has been relayed to The Times and per their findings, the Prince of Wales is currently managing childcare responsibilities full-time while his wife recovers.

As of now the future queen is in The London Clinic in Marylebone and had a planned procedure yesterday, the details of this however are shrouded in mystery, in lieu of the royal’s desire.

Per the Daily Mail, the procedure’s findings also claim that “it is understood not to be cancerous.”

Just 90 minutes after Kate Middleton’s health announcement came to light, it was also announced that King Charles would be undergoing treatment too, due to his enlarged prostate.