 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery

Buckingham Palace has just offered a major update about Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Insiders break silence on Kate Middletons ‘non-cancerous abdominal surgery
Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery

Buckingham Palace finally has an update on Kate Middleton’s health and wellbeing, after the abdominal surgery.

According to an inside source close to the Firm, Kate is “doing well” after her surgery and is expected to make a full recovery within a few months.

The news has been relayed to The Times and per their findings, the Prince of Wales is currently managing childcare responsibilities full-time while his wife recovers.

As of now the future queen is in The London Clinic in Marylebone and had a planned procedure yesterday, the details of this however are shrouded in mystery, in lieu of the royal’s desire.

Per the Daily Mail, the procedure’s findings also claim that “it is understood not to be cancerous.”

Just 90 minutes after Kate Middleton’s health announcement came to light, it was also announced that King Charles would be undergoing treatment too, due to his enlarged prostate. 

‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set temperatures high in London night out
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set temperatures high in London night out
Arnold Schwarzenegger struck with shocking 'criminal' allegations
Arnold Schwarzenegger struck with shocking 'criminal' allegations
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
George Clooney dishes details about career change
George Clooney dishes details about career change
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter' video
Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter'
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors