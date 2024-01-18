 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'

John Travolta has helped Prince Harry in his latest aviation success

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 18, 2024

John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'

John Travolta, famous actor and Princess Diana's friend helped Prince Harry become an aviation legend and get his name on an aviation Hall of Fame.

Living Legends of Aviation admit that  "humbled" Harry was selected for his "military service" and plausible global work.

Travolta has always maintained a "strong emotional link and connection" to Harry through his friendship with Diana. The actor is also set to host he private media gala.

Prince Harry served the British army during his early twenties and exclusively spoke about his aviation experiences.

Meanwhile, Royal Navy, Lord Alan West, says: "He is not a living legend of aviation. To suggest he is is pathetic. It makes the whole thing seem a bit of a nonsense if they're willing to pick someone like Prince Harry."

Retired officer Colonel Richard Kemp on the other hand praises Harry's "bravery" but added that "helicopter pilots who have done much more extraordinary things in Iraq and Afghanistan, risking their lives to rescue their fellow soldiers".

