 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cher's son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case

Cher filed to be son Elijah Blue Allman's sole conservator in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Chers son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case
Cher's son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman was unable to get his divorce dismissed with wife Marieangela King.

Elijah first filed divorce from Marienagela in 2021 after eight years of marriage and requested a dismissal "without prejudice," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, a judge in Los Angeles County denied his request on January 11. As per the filing, the 47 year-old’s request was denied because of “temporary support stipulation” that remains in place.

The ruling comes just days before Elijah was expected to appear in court for a conservatorship hearing initiated by Cher.

Seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's property, the 77 year-old singer claimed that he’s "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

While Elijah was due to receive assets from his trust before the end of 2023, the singer claimed that she urgently "needs to protect his property from loss or injury."

The Believe hitmaker also dismissed his estranged wife as a potential conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”

Dua Lipa confirms romance with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa confirms romance with Callum Turner
Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?
Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?
Kieran Culkin reveals unbelievable truth about 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin reveals unbelievable truth about 'Succession'
Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of 'paying price'
Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of 'paying price'
Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks
Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row
VFX expert explains stunning 'Across the Spider-Verse' animation
VFX expert explains stunning 'Across the Spider-Verse' animation
Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post