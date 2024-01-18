Cher filed to be son Elijah Blue Allman's sole conservator in December 2023

Cher's son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman was unable to get his divorce dismissed with wife Marieangela King.

Elijah first filed divorce from Marienagela in 2021 after eight years of marriage and requested a dismissal "without prejudice," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, a judge in Los Angeles County denied his request on January 11. As per the filing, the 47 year-old’s request was denied because of “temporary support stipulation” that remains in place.

The ruling comes just days before Elijah was expected to appear in court for a conservatorship hearing initiated by Cher.

Seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's property, the 77 year-old singer claimed that he’s "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

While Elijah was due to receive assets from his trust before the end of 2023, the singer claimed that she urgently "needs to protect his property from loss or injury."

The Believe hitmaker also dismissed his estranged wife as a potential conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”