Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's one-year romance

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for almost a year and an insider claims that things have never been "more serious between them."

The couple made their recent appearance at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7 which swooned everyone away as an eyewitness stated that they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” throughout the evening.

“Timothée mingled for a little bit but was otherwise right next to Kylie the whole time. They were having a very intimate conversation and shared a few kisses. It was obvious they have amazing chemistry,” the insider added.

The 26-year-old cosmetics mogul first met the Wonka actor in April 2023 at Paris Fashion Week and confirmed their romance publicly in September by attending a Beyoncé concert.

Now, a source once again confirmed that Timothee and Kylie are “madly in love.” Moreover, a second tipster claimed that the Dune star has even met Kylie's two kids Stormi and Aire.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible. Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection,” they claimed.