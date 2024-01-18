 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Samuel Moore

Kanye West receives a nod from Kim's daughter North

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West reportedly follows in her father Kanye West's footsteps

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is seemingly following in her ‘best dad’ Kanye West’s footsteps.

As fans will know, previously the fashion mogul confessed that her eldest daughter North West preferred her father Kanye over her mother.

Now, the latest video posted by Kim and North’s joint account on TikTok has reportedly proved again that North had really 'taken after' the musician.

Taking to their TikTok, the mother-daughter flaunted the 10-year-old’s sparkling teeth jewelry in a short video clip.

This video was followed by a carousel of selfies which also showed off the glittery dental grills of the rapper’s daughter.

This comes after Kanye West broke the internet after the announcement of a major dental procedure.

Taking to his Instagram, the Gold Digger crooner donned titanium dentures worth $850,000 to the world.

According to the findings of Daily Mail, a top-notch dentist from Beverly Hills, Dr. Thomas Connelly, performed this surgery on Bianca Censori’s husband. However, sources claim that none of Kanye’s teeth were removed for the costly operation.

Another insider from The Messenger revealed to the outlet, "The technical term is fixed prosthodontics. They are fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills."

"It's quite unlike anything that has been done before. It's experimental dentistry, to say the least," the source declared.

In conclusion, the source stated, "It was designed by Ye under the supervision of a world-class team of dentists and cosmetic surgeons, manufactured and fit by Dr. C."

