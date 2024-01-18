Kylie Jenner has reportedly introduced Timothee Chalamet to her kids at Christmas last year

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship is ‘serious’: ‘This isn’t some fling’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are “serious” about each other as they do not see their relationhip as a “fling,” an insider close to the couple has revealed.



Speaking with Life & Style, a tipster revealed that the loved-up couple is unfazed about what other people think about them.

They told the publication that the reality TV star and the Wonka actor are “too wrapped up in their own world to care what other people are saying about them.”

ALSO READ: Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's one-year romance

“They’re serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong,” added the source. “This isn’t some fling.”

This comes after it was revealed that Jenner introduced her kids, Aire and Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, to the Hollywood actor at their Christmas bash last year.

Even though Jenner knew it was a “big step” introducing her kids with Chalamet, but she “felt ready,” an insider previously told the outlet.

Speaking of their romance, the source said, “Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” adding, “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes.”