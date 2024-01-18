Princess Kate ‘yet to' be visited by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at hospital

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't visited their mom since her surgery took place

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't visited their mom since her surgery took place

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “have yet to” visit her at The London Clinic as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince William paid her a visit on Thursday. The Prince of Wales was seen driving himself to the hospital and back. He is said to be putting his royal duties on hold to be with Kate as she recovers and also look after his kids.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X to share an update on the Prince and Princess of Wales after the surgery. He wrote: "Good morning from a (very cold) Kensington Palace. I understand The Princess is "doing well" having spent her second night in hospital, following abdominal surgery."

He continued: "Prince William was looking after their children at home last night."

Read more: Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital

"Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at school all day yesterday and are yet to visit their mother in hospital," he added.

Princess Kate was admitted for the surgery on Tuesday. Kensington Palace released a statement on Wednesday for the public.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday [January 16] for planned abdominal surgery," read the statement, adding, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."