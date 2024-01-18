 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate ‘yet to' be visited by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at hospital

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't visited their mom since her surgery took place

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis havent visited their mom since her surgery took place
Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't visited their mom since her surgery took place 

Princess Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “have yet to” visit her at The London Clinic as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince William paid her a visit on Thursday. The Prince of Wales was seen driving himself to the hospital and back. He is said to be putting his royal duties on hold to be with Kate as she recovers and also look after his kids.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X to share an update on the Prince and Princess of Wales after the surgery. He wrote: "Good morning from a (very cold) Kensington Palace. I understand The Princess is "doing well" having spent her second night in hospital, following abdominal surgery."

He continued: "Prince William was looking after their children at home last night."

Read more: Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital

"Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at school all day yesterday and are yet to visit their mother in hospital," he added.

Princess Kate was admitted for the surgery on Tuesday. Kensington Palace released a statement on Wednesday for the public.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday [January 16] for planned abdominal surgery," read the statement, adding, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." 

Queen Camilla shares key update on King Charles health after surgery
Queen Camilla shares key update on King Charles health after surgery
Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Expert dishes
Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Expert dishes
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North flaunts her new diamond grills
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North flaunts her new diamond grills
Who will rule England if King Charles is in the hospital?
Who will rule England if King Charles is in the hospital?
Concerns arise for British monarchy amid King Charles, Kate Middleton surgeries video
Concerns arise for British monarchy amid King Charles, Kate Middleton surgeries
Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital
Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital
Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient' motherhood
Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient' motherhood
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘happy' but still ‘seeing where it goes'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘happy' but still ‘seeing where it goes'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship is ‘serious': ‘This isn't some fling'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship is ‘serious': ‘This isn't some fling'
Bafta nominations 2024: Complete list released
Bafta nominations 2024: Complete list released
Natalie Portman ‘utterly crushed' by husband Benjamin Millepied's affair: Source
Natalie Portman ‘utterly crushed' by husband Benjamin Millepied's affair: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unsufferable' family members video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unsufferable' family members