Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital

Prince William is spending time with Princess Kate at the hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The Prince of Wales was seen driving himself to the hospital to be with his wife. While the surgery was not for a cancerous condition, it seems serious enough that William has rescheduled his official duties to look after Kate and the children.

The prince was seen leaving the hospital around 12:30 pm after which he is expected to pick up his three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – from school, per The Telegraph.

Kensington Palace later stated: “The Prince has just left hospital after visiting his wife.”

Per the outlet, the Prince of Wales is understood to be carving out as much time as he can to be with his wife as she recovers.

Princess Kate was admitted on Tuesday for a “planned surgery.” Kensington Palace later released a statement addressing the surgery: "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.