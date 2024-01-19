'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more

Friday, January 19, 2024
Disney's iconic comedy Wizards of Waverly Place is finally getting a sequel
The follow-up's pilot has been ordered by Disney Branded Television with David Henrie and Selena Gomez, who starred in the original series, as the executive producers.
The 31 year-old singer will revive her beloved character of Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot whereas David's character Justin Russo will remain to be a series regular.
Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos are the newest cast members who will be joining him.
After a mystery incident at WizTech, the story picks up with an adult Justin Russo choosing to live a normal, human life with his wife and two sons instead of using his wizard skills.
However, he is taken aback when a strong young magician who needs instruction knocks on his door. Because in order to secure the Wizard World's future, Justin needs to accept his past.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena also shared the news by sharing a screenshot of Deadline's report, penning: "So excited!!"
She also shared a throwback picture with David from the original Wizards of Waverly Place show and wrote: "WE'RE BACK."
Her last story featured a sneak peak of the scripts title page which read "Wizards. Pilot," as the Rare Beauty mogul captioned the picture: "Home again."