'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more

Disney's iconic comedy Wizards of Waverly Place is finally getting a sequel



The follow-up's pilot has been ordered by Disney Branded Television with David Henrie and Selena Gomez, who starred in the original series, as the executive producers.

The cast

The 31 year-old singer will revive her beloved character of Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot whereas David's character Justin Russo will remain to be a series regular.

Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos are the newest cast members who will be joining him.

The plot

After a mystery incident at WizTech, the story picks up with an adult Justin Russo choosing to live a normal, human life with his wife and two sons instead of using his wizard skills.

However, he is taken aback when a strong young magician who needs instruction knocks on his door. Because in order to secure the Wizard World's future, Justin needs to accept his past.

Selena Gomez reacts:

Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena also shared the news by sharing a screenshot of Deadline's report, penning: "So excited!!"

She also shared a throwback picture with David from the original Wizards of Waverly Place show and wrote: "WE'RE BACK."

Her last story featured a sneak peak of the scripts title page which read "Wizards. Pilot," as the Rare Beauty mogul captioned the picture: "Home again."



