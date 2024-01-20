Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son gives insights into his passion for cooking

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham gave insights into his life as an aspiring chef.

As fans will know, earlier in the week the eldest son of the popular couple announced that he had finally opened up his own take-away eatery in London.

Lately, the former model dished details on how his passion for cooking reached new heights in a conversation with The Times.

In his confessional, the 24-year-old confessed that even though he always loved coming up with tantalizing savouries, he never took a culinary class.

Brooklyn began, "Unfortunately, I've never done, like, a cooking class, but I'm obsessed with watching MasterClass [online classes with experts in their field]. I've always loved that.”

Nonetheless, the budding chef admitted that he had the privilege to spend time with some world-class chefs.

“I've been lucky enough to do videos and hang out with all these different types of chefs, learning different things, like [the renowned US baker] Nancy Silverton, who is one of my favourite chefs. She's a really cool person," he told the outlet.

Later in the interview, Brooklyn expressed that he might have learned a thing or two about cooking from his footballer father, who also takes on the duties of a cook at home.

He dished, "My dad was always the one cooking in the house, my mum not so much. I loved hanging out with him in the kitchen,"

When asked about the first dish he had cooked, Victoria’s son declared, "Probably Super Noodles.”

“You can't go wrong with Super Noodles," he stated in conclusion.