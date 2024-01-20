 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance

Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik attended the 'Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week' presentation on Friday

File Footage

Zayn Malik made his first public appearance alongside Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora after nearly five years.

On Friday, the ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid marked his presence at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week presentation, as per the findings of Mirror.

During this rare appearance, the former member of the boyband, One Direction, clicked numerous captures with a slew of famous faces including Rita Ora, Andrew Garfield and Pharrel Williams.

For the style-packed evening, Zayn looked ravishing in a blue suit with crisp white shirt beneath. 

The Pillowtalk hitmaker left the upper buttons of his shirt undone. The look was perfected by the display of blond streaks against his typical dark locks and colorful neck tattoos.

However, later in the evening the 31-year-old singer met an incident as his foot was run over by car, reported Mirror.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zayn’s ex-partner and supermodel Gigi Hadid recently showered praise on her daughter’s 'wonderful' father', who reportedly devotes much of his time to his baby.

Speaking of the singing sensation, Gigi told Daily Mail, "Zayn's energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that's not going to change any time soon." 

"He's a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It's what gives him the most pleasure in life," she claimed before signing off. 

