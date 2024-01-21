 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof

Jacob Elordi and Chloe Fineman pulled off a hilarious spoof of ‘The Bachelor' on 'SNL'

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Jacob Elordi hosted the January 20 episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Reneé Rapp.

Elordi began his slew of stints with a spoof of The Bachelor, where Chloe Fineman played eligible bachelorette Tiffany.

Tiffany is a bachelorette who decides to give “short men” a chance. “When I came to short king mansion, the first thing I thought was ‘Damn, I should have packed more flats,” she says.

“On dating apps, I was that girl who would write, ‘If you’re under six feet, swipe left.’ But getting to know all of you has made me realize that I was letting go of some incredible guys.”

When it comes to the final moment where she has to crown a “short king,” Elordi enters as a last minute contestant, Jackson. Tiffany immediately falls for him and says: “I choose him!”

Jackson is then asked to introduce himself, and he says, “Three things about me is that I’m from Pittsburgh. I technically still have a girlfriend, and I need to borrow $20,000.”

Despite his hilarious list of clear red flags, Tiffany picks him.

Elordi's SNL appearance comes as he received two Bafta nominations for his new film Saltburn, which was also one of the top overall nominees in the 2024 Baftas. 

