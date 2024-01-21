Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview

Anthony Hopkins' iconic acting career will be the center of a new documentary, including a Jodie Foster interview

Anthony Hopkins is celebrating his life and legacy in acting with a documentary, and also a biography he’s writing himself.

Hopkins’ wife of 20 years, Stella, 67, has taken on the task to make a documentary on his life.

As for when the film will be completed, he says: “I don't know. I don't ask her. It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out.”

The 86-year-old actor says Stella has interviewed his co-star from The Silence of the Lambs, Jodie Foster, for the documentary.

Dishing on his biography, Hopkins says he’s grateful to have a good memory and be able to recall his tremendous journey.

“I realized how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years.”

Hopkins began his long-standing acting career on stage. However, he recalls his early career being plagued with alcohol addiction.

“I was drinking myself to death. One day I had a moment of sheer fright. I got some help. That was 48 years ago,” he said.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor most recently starred as the father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, in the movie Freud’s Last Session.