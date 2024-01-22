Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill

Prince Harry is asked to help his family back in the UK

Prince Harry is seemingly missing the UK and wants to reach out amid heath concerns from King Charles and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex, who now resides in California, is longing for his friends and family.

Royal commentator Michael Cole tells GB News hosts Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond: "I've seen him - Prince Harry - from the time he was a little boy. The day he went to nursery school for the first time with his mother and came out with his finger puppet to take home to show his mother afterward."

"I saw him on his first holiday abroad with his family and of course, we've seen him grow up. And let us remember the happy Prince, let us remember the Prince we admired for doing two tours of duty in Afghanistan."



He then added: "So it is very sad to see it brought to this particular stage."

"He has said in recent days, [that] he misses Britain, he misses his friends, he misses the sport, he misses the camaraderie.

"He misses a lot about this country. And in a way, I think we miss him and of course, with the recent events, both the Princess of Wales in hospital, there would have been a very important role for him to pick up some slack here and play his full part in the Royal Family."