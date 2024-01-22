Katt Williams previously launched an angry outburst after a fan's controversial statement

Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show

In a resurfaced video, comedian Katt Williams was seen in a furious avatar after he ripped apart an audience member on the issue of patriotism in 2011.



The rant was triggered after the Friday After Next alum was interrupted by seemingly a Mexican member in the crowd who objected to the comic remarks about the North American country.

In return, however, the 52-year-old said, “This is what gives me the right, and don’t you get it twisted,” adding, “If y’all had California, and you loved it, then you shouldn’t have gave that ********* up. You should have fought for California, godd-mnit, if you love it.”

When the stand-up attendee replied, "This is all Meixco“ to the question the comedian asked to the person, “Are you Mexican? Do you know where Mexico is?”



Katt then launched an angry tirade, “No, this ain’t Mexico! It used to be Mexico! And now, it’s Phoenix, godd-mnit!”

Calling out the audience member, he also said, “If you love another country more than America, then get to steppin’, *****,” he said.

"Do you remember when white people used to say, ‘Go back to Africa?’ And we had to tell them, ‘We don’t want to.’ So, if you love Mexico, get the **** over there.”