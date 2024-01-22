 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show

Katt Williams previously launched an angry outburst after a fan's controversial statement

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show
Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show

In a resurfaced video, comedian Katt Williams was seen in a furious avatar after he ripped apart an audience member on the issue of patriotism in 2011.

The rant was triggered after the Friday After Next alum was interrupted by seemingly a Mexican member in the crowd who objected to the comic remarks about the North American country.

In return, however, the 52-year-old said, “This is what gives me the right, and don’t you get it twisted,” adding, “If y’all had California, and you loved it, then you shouldn’t have gave that ********* up. You should have fought for California, godd-mnit, if you love it.”

When the stand-up attendee replied, "This is all Meixco“ to the question the comedian asked to the person, “Are you Mexican? Do you know where Mexico is?”

Katt then launched an angry tirade, “No, this ain’t Mexico! It used to be Mexico! And now, it’s Phoenix, godd-mnit!”

Calling out the audience member, he also said, “If you love another country more than America, then get to steppin’, *****,” he said.

"Do you remember when white people used to say, ‘Go back to Africa?’ And we had to tell them, ‘We don’t want to.’ So, if you love Mexico, get the **** over there.”

Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'