Monday, January 22, 2024
Kanye West's titanium teeth likely to cause 'major trouble'

An Australian dentist recently commented on Kanye West's new metallic teeth valued at $850,000

Monday, January 22, 2024

Kanye West's titanium teeth likely to cause 'major trouble'

Kanye West’s new titanium dentures are facing heavy criticism from a renowned doctor.

Last week, the 46 year-old rapper debuted his new metallic teeth on Instagram and compared himself to the James Bond villain Jaws.

A source told Page Six that he spent a whopping amount of $850,000 on his implants which are also known as “fixed prosthodontics.”

However, an Australian dentist named Dr Sam Koh recently claimed that Kanye may regret his decision in the future.

According to his medicinal expertise, Kanye is most likely to struggle with cleaning his teeth properly which will eventually lead to a bunch of infections.

Read More: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?

“Microscopically, there will be a lot of food, bacteria and debris getting underneath the titanium which can then cause a lot of bad breath, sensitivity, tooth decay and gum issues such as disease and infection if the titanium is there long term,” Dr Sam explained to Daily Mail

Moreover, he believes that the rapper wouldn’t have had his teeth permanently removed but rather had it shaved down, “The remaining part of the teeth will move over time, causing deterioration of the glue that is holding the titanium in place.”

Dr Sam added: "This would then result in either the bridge coming loose over time, or much worse, dental decay, infection and disease with the bacteria able to then get inside the teeth."

